McLaren reveal NEW F1 livery for 2024 season

Tuesday 16 January 2024 18:21 - Updated: 18:45

McLaren F1 team have announced the start of a new era they have labelled as 'Whatever it Takes', after revealing their new livery for the upcoming F1 season.

The team had taken the drastic decision to delete all their photos from their official Instagram account to mark the occasion.

McLaren had teased fans with the launch of a so-called 'new era' ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

Labelled as 'Whatever it Takes', the team wiped their Instagram photos and replaced them with two videos adorning the new mantra.

Focusing on the disappointing start to the 2023 season, a montage depicted the team's refusal to give up as they clawed their way up the grid to eventually record a P4 finish in the constructors' championship.

McLaren have unveiled their new livery for the 2024 season (above) (Picture from McLaren)

McLaren's new livery for 2024 looks similar to the 2023 design (above)

McLaren F1's new era

And now it appears that the team are eager to mark 2024 as the start of a new chapter, as they prepare to take the fight to the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.

Despite looking forwards to a new era, the 2024 livery remains very similar to the teams' design carried over from the previous season, maintaining it's papaya and black colours.

There was plenty to celebrate at McLaren despite a difficult start to the year

Oscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) regularly proved to be the closest challengers to Max Verstappen (M)

Why does McLaren use papaya?

While McLaren have been famous for racing in red and white with Ayrton Senna behind the wheel and later on adopting a more chrome based livery after signing Lewis Hamilton, the team's traditional colours started out as papaya under founder and former F1 driver Bruce McLaren.

Team boss Zak Brown said: “We’re delighted to launch our 2024 Formula 1 livery ahead of the new season. The design looks awesome, and I can’t wait to go racing and see it come to life on track next month.

“We didn’t start 2023 as we wanted but Andrea and the team did a great job following the organisational restructure coming into action, and the hard work continues as we carry that excellent momentum into the 2024 campaign.

“I’m confident the exciting pairing of Lando and Oscar will continue to create more mega memories together after such an impressive second half of last year which saw the team finish fourth in the championship with 302 points. These are all steps forward from the year before as we continue our mission to push and compete at the front of the grid.

“We’re looking forward to achieving our ambitions and with our valuable partners and fantastic fans on board, they will play an integral part in the journey this season. We’re grateful for their continued support and know they also share our passion for success.”

Meanwhile, team principal Andrea Stella added: “After a busy and productive off season, we head into 2024 with our sights set on continuing our journey towards the front of the grid. Last year allowed the team to set a strong foundation for the future through continued hard work, commitment, effort and talent.

“With our new infrastructure upgrades and people in place, we must continue to elevate our standards and incorporate high performance in everything we do.

“The 2024 livery looks great and I’m looking forward to seeing our exciting driver line-up of Lando and Oscar take the MCL38 to track next month.

“The support of our commercial partners and incredible fans will play an important part as we continue to remain united together as a team throughout the upcoming season. We still have a lot of work to do before we hit the track for the first race in Bahrain, but we're all focused on delivering against our objectives and starting the season on the right footing."

We're proud to present our new livery!



