Piastri claims Norris F1 relationship at McLaren has one key rule

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 11 January 2024 21:57

Oscar Piastri has stated that it is important that he and Lando Norris work together at McLaren, not against one another, admitting that the pair just need to ensure that their 'racing is respectful' on track.

Few F1 teams can boast such an exciting driver line-up as McLaren.

Norris (24) and Piastri (22) are drivers racing beyond on their years heading into the 2024 season and at such a young age, the sky appears to be the limit for the both of them.

READ MORE: McLaren sign British wonderkid who starred at Spa

The duo will be hoping to pick up where they left off last season when the lights go out in Bahrain, after Norris and Piastri benefitted hugely from a mid-season upgrade to their MCL60s.

Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri (R)

The Aussie and Briton have struck up a healthy relationship in their first year together, not letting a minor coming together at Monza go on to cause a rift between them.

And during the winter break, Piastri has revealed that his open relationship with Norris is crucial for McLaren's success.

Piastri: Racing with Norris must be respectful

“The relationship is still exactly the same,” Piastri told Autosport. “Of course, we're not winning [titles] at the moment. We're a lot closer than we were, but we still need to find that bit more to challenge and to beat Red Bull.

“So, it's still very important for us to work together and help the team develop the car.

Oscar Piastri shone during his rookie season in F1

“The team back at MTC and the engineers here are all doing their best to try and help things. But if me and Lando have got any additional info or directions on things, then anything we can do to help is going to help both of us.

“In terms of data and stuff like that, it's all completely open. There are no barriers or anything and that won't change.

“We just need to make sure that our racing is respectful. But apart from that, it's all good.”

READ MORE: McLaren boss makes SHOCK F1 title prediction