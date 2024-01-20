Aston Martin F1 car launch 2024: Date, time and how to watch live

Aston Martin are the fourth team to announce a launch date for their 2024 Formula 1 challenger.

After finishing in seventh place in two consecutive seasons, the Aston Martin pulled off a right shocker in 2023, boasting the second-fastest car on the grid.

Their new signing, Fernando Alonso, bagged an incredible six podium finishes in the opening eight races, but the honeymoon phase didn't last.

Mercedes, Ferrari, and eventually McLaren fought their way back, pushing the Aston Martin to the back.

Yet, their 2023 season wasn't bad at all. 280 points and a fifth-place finish in the constructors' championship marked the Silverstone outfit's best result in F1 yet.

Alonso, too, etched his name in the team's record books by claiming their highest Drivers' Championship finish - an impressive fourth - edging out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on a dramatic countback after both drivers tied for 206 points.

Now, Aston Martin set their sights on reclaiming their early-season brilliance. Can they climb the ranks and challenge for the top spots in 2024?

Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: They're no longer a team to be underestimated.

When is the Aston Martin F1 car launch in 2024?

Aston Martin are gearing up to unveil their 2024 challenger, the AMR24, on Monday, February 12. The exciting event will take place at Silverstone - the team's home base - and they are expected to livestream it across their social media and YouTube channels.

We will update this article with the stream link as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned!

