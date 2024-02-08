The Visa Cash App RB team enter the 2024 F1 season with a fresh name, a fresh look, and familiar faces.

The curtain has fallen on AlphaTauri, and in its place stands a vibrant new entity: Visa Cash App RB. This bold rebranding signals the beginning of a new era with fresh ambitions and a thirst for success.

Laurent Mekies, the newly appointed team principal, leads this exciting new chapter, succeeding Franz Tost who retired at the end of the 2023 season after 18 years with the team.

A seasoned veteran of the sport, Mekies draws upon his previous roles as Ferrari's deputy team principal and racing director. Having spent some time with AlphaTauri as chief engineer, he now returns to the Faenza, ready to reignite the passion within the underdog outfit.

On the track, the dynamic duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda takes the reins. The pair helped the team propel one position higher in the constructors' championship in 2023, culminating in an eighth-place finish with 25 points.

With Mekies' guidance and this talented pair behind the wheel, the VCARB team set their sights firmly on climbing the ranks once again in 2024.

When is the Visa Cash App RB F1 car launch in 2024?

The much-anticipated Visa Cash App RB car launch will take place in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week.

For those in the United States, the event kicks off on Thursday, February 8 at 10:15pm PST and on Friday, February 9 at 1:15am EST.

If you're tuning in from the UK, catch it live on Friday at 6:15 AM GMT.

The team will be streaming the event live on their official YouTube channel, and we will update this article with the stream link as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned!

