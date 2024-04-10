Alonso in danger of Aston Martin OUSTING by 'factions' in team

Fernando Alonso could leave Aston Martin, following claims that factions within the team want to replace him for 2025.

The Spanish driver moved to the Silverstone based team following the announcement that Sebastian Vettel would retire from the sport in 2022.

Alonso has achieved eight podiums with Aston Martin since joining, but finds himself out of contract in 2025.

Rumours suggest he could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes or that he is pushing for a move to Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack

Could Alonso partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025?

Aston Martin to replace Alonso with Sainz?

According to Motorsport.com, sources have revealed that factions within Aston Martin want Carlos Sainz to join the team.

Allegedly they hope he will lead the team into the next regulation change in 2026, where he would partner Lance Stroll.

This would leave the 42-year-old Alonso without a seat but free to sign with teams such as Mercedes or Red Bull.

However, the Austrian team have expressed no desire to sign Alonso, with Max Verstappen questioning if he is the right fit for Red Bull.

“If you ask me, I would find it strange to sign a 42-year-old driver. Red Bull has always had the tradition of training young drivers itself,” he said to De Limburger.

Factions within Aston Martin supposedly want to replace Alonso with Carlos Sainz

Additionally team boss, Christian Horner, has expressed his support towards Sergio Perez remaining at the team.

“He needs to just keep doing what he's doing,” he said according to Motorsport.com.

“The whole driver market seems to be very early this year that everybody seems to be rushing around, and we're only four races into the year.

“We're not in a huge rush. And, obviously, there's a significant amount of interest in our cars, as you would expect. But Checo has the priority, and it is going to be a few more races yet before we start to think about next year.”

