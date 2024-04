Cryptic Taylor Swift lyric from new album sparks fresh Alonso links

Is it over now? Apparently not – one of 2023's more outlandish Formula 1 stories has popped up in the big year 2024, with Taylor Swift dropping an Aston Martin reference in her new double-album.

Fans have pounced on the lyric in the 'Anthology' edition of Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, with the song imgonnagetyouback featuring the line: "Small talk, big walk, act like I don't care what you did. I'm an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch, then ran and hid."

The line is almost certainly innocent, but has reminded some of the newly-minted billionaire's rumoured romance with the one-time F1 anti-hero.

Alonso knows about the rumours all too well, having even leaned into the reports with some deliberately cryptic social media posts.

Alonso was linked with Taylor Swift last year

Guilty as Sin?

Of course, everything has changed (ft. Ed Sheeran) since last summer, first thanks to a brief and ill-fated fling with The 1975's Matty Healy and now Swift's high-profile love story with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Barring any illicit affairs, the door seems entirely closed to any future with Alonso – if it wasn't all a hoax to begin with – but so it goes...

All that being said, dear reader, there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the pair.

The Tortured Poets Department was released on Friday and is available, presumably, in the places that music is normally available.

