F1 star speaks out in apparent Taylor Swift debate

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has risked the wrath of one of social media's most intense fanbases with recent comments.

The 22-year-old came to prominence when he deputised for Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri last season, but may have just made a set of powerful enemies.

READ MORE: F1 star set to be SHIELDED from media in Australia

Lawson has been confined to the sidelines as a reserve driver, a role which he hopes will provide him opportunities for 2025.

With his new-found time, Lawson has been using his platform as a promising young racer to create interesting, and sometimes hilarious, YouTube videos for his fans, who are given a taster into what it's like to be in and around the Red Bull set up.

Liam Lawson does not have a full-time racing seat in 2024

Travis Kelce is an investor in the Alpine team

Lawson's Taylor Swift v Travis Kelce debate

In his latest video, Lawson has shown his subscribers a sneak-peak of what's to come from a Red Bull documentary surrounding the young New Zealander.

In the five-minute trailer, we see Lawson in a variety of different locations, competing in different activities and tackling some rather difficult questions.

One of which involves pop sensation Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. Lawson is asked who he prefers between Swift and Kelce, an admittedly odd question to ask of two people with no obvious rivalry given their very public status as a couple.

It didn't take Lawson long to decide though, choosing Swift without a second thought.

READ MORE: Pat McAfee slams 'BORING' F1 in Verstappen jab

Related