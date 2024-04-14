close global

Alonso takes cheeky Hamilton jab after signing HISTORIC contract

Fernando Alonso has taken a dig at former F1 rival Lewis Hamilton, after signing his new contract.

The 42-year-old driver announced on Thursday that he would remain with Aston Martin, signing a contract until the end of 2026.

Since joining, Alonso has achieved eight podiums with the team, and will be looking to secure an elusive third world title with Aston Martin.

Alonso will be 45 by the 2026 season, the first driver to compete at that age since Graham Hill in 1975, having already passed the record for the longest F1 career.

Fernando Alonso will remain with Aston Martin until 2026
Fernando Alonso with team boss Mike Krack

Alonso discusses his age

Whilst rumours suggested he was approaching Red Bull for a potential move, the reality seemed less likely after comments from the team.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that it was ‘strange’ for the team to sign an older driver, as the team has always opted for youth.

After signing his new contract, Alonso was frank about the impact his age could have on his racing career.

"It is true, I will be 45 or more and keep racing," he said according to Motorsport.com. "If one day, I feel that I'm not motivated, not in good shape or not fast...I think I have a very honest relationship with Aston.

Fernando Alonso has been in F1 since 2001

"I will be the first one to raise my hand and say: 'You know, I have maybe lost here or there' and we will find solutions.

"But I don't see that coming for the next few years. As I said in Japan, probably one of my best races ever maybe happened just five days ago, so I am feeling good. I don't see any problem there.”

Alonso also couldn't help taking a cheeky dig at his former F1 rival Lewis Hamilton.

"And Lewis [Hamilton] will turn 40 next year in January, so at least I will not be the only 40 plus that you will talk [about]!"

