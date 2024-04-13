Here's where Hamilton will make his sensational Ferrari debut next year

The details have been spilled on where Lewis Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut in 2025 as he searches for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

The Brit departs Mercedes after 11 years with the team at the end of 2024 and will set about ending a 16-year title drought for the Scuderia.

He joins a team that has been on the up and closing the gap to Red Bull at the front of the pack ever since the summer break last season.

Hamilton hasn’t picked up a race victory since 2021 and has been swallowed up in the midfield fight as his Silver Arrows team languish behind their former rivals.

The lack of a long-term deal led the seven-time champion to explore options elsewhere, before settling on Ferrari – where he will partner Charles Leclerc for at least two years.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes in 2024

Ferrari are the only challengers to Red Bull currently

Where will Lewis Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Now it has been confirmed that the Australian Grand Prix will play host to his inaugural outing in red – a track that the team has always excelled at.

Ferrari has won ten times at Melbourne since it entered the calendar in 1996, four more times than their next nearest competitor – McLaren, with six.

He currently sits ninth in the 2024 drivers’ championship, a long way off where he would like to be after a dismal start to the campaign.

Every race that goes by seems to justify his switch for 2025 and beyond even more.

It would be an appropriate sign off to achieve one more win with the Silver Arrows before departing, but if not, he will more than likely receive the opportunity to add to his tally of 103 victories based on current form.

