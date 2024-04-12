Horner discloses 2025 Red Bull seat 'priority'

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has shared which current Formula 1 driver holds ‘priority’ for a seat with the team for 2025.

There’s a possible opening within the Milton Keynes based outfit with Sergio Perez’s contract set to expire at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

READ MORE: F1 team bring in CONTROVERSIAL sporting advisor

So far this year, the Mexican has shown rapid improvement with the RB20, having taken three second place finishes behind team-mate Max Verstappen.

He is starting to deliver as the perfect backup to his imperious Dutch team-mate which could be vital for when their rivals catch up and Red Bull end up needing two drivers who are at the top of their game.

It comes as a bit of a shock from a man who failed to break into the top two during the last eight races of the 2023 season.

Sergio Perez has been impressive so far in 2024

Christian Horner has been Red Bull boss since 2005

READ MORE: F1 team boss HITS OUT at FIA over 'ridiculous' investigation

Which driver has Red Bull 'priority'?

The turnaround means has led to team principal Christian Horner sharing his backing for Perez after an impressive run.

“The whole driver market seems to be very early this year,” said Horner.

“Everybody seems to be rushing around and we're only four races into the year. We are not in a huge rush and obviously there's a significant amount of interest in our cars, as you would expect.

“Checo has the priority and it's going to be a few more races yet before we start to think about next year.”

Clearly Red Bull don't want to make a rash decision and jump into making a call on their 2025 lineup because their rivals are ahead of schedule this year.

If Perez loses his form after being given a contract extension, it could be very difficult to make a U-turn and back out of the move.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend reveals difference between champs

Related