F1 team boss HITS OUT at FIA over 'ridiculous' investigation

Mercedes' George Russell has been accused of forcing another driver off the track during the Japanese Grand Prix.

Russell tried to overtake McLaren's Oscar Piastri on the final chicane at Suzuka, with the latter forced into the run-off area following a slight contact.

The Brit later moved ahead of Piastri to finish seventh, while the pair were both called to a hearing to assess whether unsporting driving had occurred.

It was the second time they had been called by the stewards following an incident in qualifying, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has insisted that it was a mistake to investigate the incident at all.

Russell with fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton in Japan

Russel had a crash in Australia in March

What did Wolff say?

Wolff told Sky Sports Deutschland: "It's completely ridiculous to investigate this. I usually don't agree 100 per cent or not, but at the end of the day there was no contact and no gain in terms of position. So it's crazy."

Russell had collided with the inside kerb before hitting Piastri, who then took "evasive action rather than risking another collision with perhaps more serious consequences," said the FIA.

Crucially, though, the stewards rules that Russell didn't dive in at the chicane, was in control of his vehicle and was entitled to racing room.

Russell is now seventh in the overall drivers' standings on 24 points, a place and 12 points behind Piastri.

Wolff's statement can be taken as read, with the Mercedes boss admitting after last month's collision between Russell and Fernando Alonso at the Australian Grand Prix that his driver played a part.

"George was just trying to [set up] an overtake there, but also takes a certain part of responsibility for having lost the car there," he said.

"I think in these high-speed corners, maybe you need to take a little bit of the karting philosophy of killing speed before the corner to have a better exit. But who am I to say?"

