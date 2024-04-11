F1 team bring in CONTROVERSIAL sporting advisor

A Formula 1 team has enlisted the services of a former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive as an advisor.

The hire is part of a bid to boost a particular British team's commercial presence and help the brand expand.

Williams has one of the fewest sponsor counts on the grid – likely owing to their poor performance over the last decade in the sport.

While they did make in-roads under new team principal James Vowles last year, they still have a lot of infrastructure to build up before they can compete further up the grid.

James Vowles has been impressive as Williams boss

Williams have made gradual improvements on track

Who have Williams signed?

The future is bright however with an exciting young leader and the promising Alex Albon behind the wheel, meaning some of their focus can now shift to spreading their brand further afield.

In an attempt to do so, they have hired former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon.

The Brit oversaw the signing of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2003, before joining Chelsea the same year until 2009.

According to Mirror Sport, a spokesperson for the team said: “[It is] another example of us strengthening on and off track in line with our long-term ambition to return to the front of the grid.”

