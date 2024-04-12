Andretti reveal plan for MULTIPLE teams in F1 efforts

Michael Andretti has confirmed plans for his team to expand into Formula 2 and 3 to help provide a fair opportunity for American drivers in their junior careers.

Andretti Global recently revealed an impressive new 48,000-square-foot headquarters based at Silverstone Park in the UK.

The American outfit were denied the opportunity to join the Formula 1 grid in 2025 or 2026 by Formula One Management, but the door has been left open for a later entry in 2028.

Earlier this week, F2 and F3 competitors Prema announced their intentions to join IndyCar from 2025 and now it appears that Andretti wants to go in the opposite direction.

Andretti are aiming for a Formula 1 entry

Where else does Andretti want to compete?

It appears that Michael Andretti doesn't just have eyes for the junior formulae either, as he lines up other major championships around the world.

“This is going to be mainly for F1, these two facilities,” he told Autosport. “But we also want to bring in our Formula E team and start integrating it here.

“Our goal is to have an F3/F2 team to help support the F1 team, and then maybe even a WEC [World Endurance Championship] team. So, we want to make this our hub for the European racing.

“It’s not just American drivers, but it’ll be a good ladder for American drivers. We’re going to still be looking for the best talent in the world,” he continued.

“But it’s going to give an American driver a fair chance, because normally when an American comes over here, they’re not treated the same. Here in our team, you’re going to be treated fairly, all the way up through the system and plus for us, we’ll then be able to really tell the talent, how real it is or not.

“Because a lot of times you don’t know, some father might be paying for 200 days of testing and things like that to make their kid look good! So here we’ll know what we have.”

