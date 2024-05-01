close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Team appeal against penalty after controversial Chinese GP incident

F1 Team appeal against penalty after controversial Chinese GP incident

F1 Team appeal against penalty after controversial Chinese GP incident

F1 Team appeal against penalty after controversial Chinese GP incident

F1 giants Aston Martin have lodged a petition for the right to review a penalty received by one of its star drivers.

The Silverstone-based team will attend a hearing on Friday in Miami following an incident which took place at last weekend's Sprint Race in China.

READ MORE: F1 team boss reveals promising Miami GP 'upgrade' for Ricciardo

Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clashed when battling for third position at the Shanghai Memorial circuit, with their contact at Turn 9 ending the Aston Martin driver's race, while the latter finished fifth.

With the stewards arriving at the conclusion that Alonso caused the collision, the two-time Drivers' Championship winner was handed a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points, giving him a total of six for the 12-month period.

However, it has now confirmed by the FIA that Aston Martin have initiated a Right of Review process, meaning both both teams involved must attend Friday's hearing, which take place across two stages.

“It should be noted that this hearing will be held in two parts: the first part will be to hear evidence as to whether there is a ‘significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned’,” explained the stewards’ note.

“Should the stewards determine, in accordance with Article 14.3 of the FIA International Sporting Code, that such an element exists, a second part of the hearing will be convened at a time to be advised.

“Any other ‘concerned party’ may seek the permission of the stewards to be present for the second part of the hearing, should one be convened.”

READ MORE: Hamilton turns New York City green with 'new emoji' launch

Related

Carlos Sainz Fernando Alonso Aston Martin FIA Chinese GP
F1 legend admits new contract is 'probably the last' he'll sign
F1 Legends

F1 legend admits new contract is 'probably the last' he'll sign

  • April 25, 2024 00:00
Cryptic Taylor Swift lyric from new album sparks fresh Alonso links
F1 Off the Track

Cryptic Taylor Swift lyric from new album sparks fresh Alonso links

  • April 20, 2024 17:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 boss claims Hamilton's Ferrari move is fuelled by 'ego'

  • 31 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 Team appeal against penalty after controversial Chinese GP incident

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton edges out LeBron James to become 'most authentic' sport star

  • Today 06:00
Latest F1 News

Fan-favourite feature RETURNS to F1 24 video game

  • Today 05:00
F1 Social

Hamilton spotted with SUPERSTAR South Korean pop group

  • Today 04:00
Latest F1 News

Newey weighing up 'romantic' offer from F1 team after rejecting rival approach

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x