Audi F1 target confirms SHOCK Mercedes switch talks

A prime target for Audi's first-ever Formula 1 driver lineup has confirmed he is already in talks with Mercedes for a shock team switch to the Silver Arrows.

Many drivers both on and off the 2024 grid are in contention for a seat at Sauber next season ahead of the outfit becoming Audi from 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Important health update issued as Hamilton Ferrari debut DELAYED

READ MORE: Hamilton and Verstappen to face car PROBLEMS at Mexican GP

Sauber have experienced a year to forget in F1 so far this season and with just five races left, are facing the harsh reality of being the only team on the grid to finish with zero points.

Their driver pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have struggled with the state of the Sauber machinery in 2024, neither of them able to extract a performance out of the Sauber C44 worth a single point.

The team's closest rivals are Alpine, who have also endured a tough season, sitting ninth in the standings with 13 points.

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are yet to earn a single point in 2024

Sauber have not confirmed who will drive alongside Nico Hulkenberg for 2025

READ MORE: F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL

Will Valtteri Bottas sign with Audi?

With Bottas and his team-mate Zhou Guanyu yet to secure a seat for next season, both drivers are fighting hard to remain in the sport, most likely with Sauber as they transform into Audi from 2026, the German manufacturer having successfully completed their takeover earlier this year.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as one half of the lineup, with many rumours surrounding who will secure the final spot with the team alongside him.

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has been heavily linked to the spot, with Audi's new Chief Technical Officer Mattia Binotto revealing that discussions had taken place with Hulkenberg's fellow countryman over the position.

Bottas had also been vocal about holding negotiations to retain the seat with his current team, although it now looks as if a return to his former team Mercedes could be on the cards.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are both fighting for a spot with Audi

Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, Bottas confirmed to the media that he has considered returning to the Silver Arrows as a reserve driver.

The 35-year-old drove for Toto Wolff's outfit from 2017 until 2021, assisting team-mate Lewis Hamilton in earning four drivers' titles during that time.

"Firstly, priority is to stay as a race driver, that’s what I want and that’s what we’re pushing for with Mattia." Bottas admitted.

"But of course as I don’t have anything signed, we are in October, I've got to look at all the alternatives, including going back to the Mercedes family, that’s for sure one option and I would consider it but there’s other options as well,

"My priority is to be a race driver in Formula 1."

READ MORE: F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement

Related