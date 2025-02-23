Ferrari say farewell as F1 team drops huge name

A Formula 1 team have dropped a number of key names ahead of the 2025 season, in which they will have an all-new driver lineup.

The 2025 season will have a fresh feel about it, with just two F1 teams - McLaren and Aston Martin - having the same driver lineup as they did at the start of the 2024 season.

A number of huge driver transfers took place last year, including Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari, Carlos Sainz making the surprising choice to join Williams, and the in-form Nico Hulkenberg ditching Haas for Sauber, who finished bottom of the 2024 constructors' championship.

Hulkenberg signed a long-term deal with the Hinwil outfit, meaning he will be there when the team transition into Audi from the 2026 season, with the German car manufacturer already making some statement signings.

Nico Hulkenberg has ditched Haas for Sauber for 2025

Gabriel Bortoleto will line up alongside Nico Hulkenberg for Sauber

Hulkenberg will be joined at Sauber in 2025 by last season's F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, with the 20-year-old one of four rookies entering the sport full-time in 2025.

The team opted to release both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at the end of last year, after the team managed to accumulate just four points throughout the whole season.

Now, as they look for improved performance with their two new drivers before their transition to Audi in 2026, it has been revealed that the team will have a host of new sponsors, dropping some huge names from their ranks.

Champagne brand Ferrari Trento will no longer sponsor the team, a brand that has become synonymous with F1 in recent years.

Ferrari Trento have been the official champagne sprayed by race winners on the F1 podium since 2021, although they have been confirmed to be being replaced by Moet & Chandon from next season.

Now, the Italian brand have been confirmed to be leaving F1 altogether, being dropped by Sauber alongside Accelleron and a number of other big names.

The Hinwil outfit have taken a plethora of new sponsors on board as they get ready for their rebrand, including Libertex, Tucano, Jeckerson and Catalano.