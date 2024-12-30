Ferrari deliver F1 farewell in official exit statement

Ferrari Trento have delivered an exit statement as they prepare to leave Formula 1 next season, having been the official champagne brand used to celebrate on the podium for the last four seasons.

An F1 podium would be incomplete without the iconic champagne spraying, with many brands coming and going over the years.

Ferrari Trento has provided the champagne for the podium in the past four seasons, but will no longer join F1 stars in their celebrations from next year onwards.

As part of F1’s deal with French luxury brand LVMH, their champagne Moët & Chandon will instead return to the podium.

Champagne has been sprayed by seven different winning drivers in 2024

Ferrari Trento to leave F1 in 2025

Ahead of their departure from F1, president and CEO of the brand, Matteo Lunelli, discussed the road to becoming part of the iconic podium celebrations in an official exit statement.

"The Formula 1 podium is the most iconic celebration in the world of sports, and it’s where the tradition of opening a bottle of bubbles on the podium started," he told Motorsport.com.

"Then the Covid pandemic came and it looked like the world was going to change. But we were committed to continuing our project.2.

"At that time it was not an obvious decision at all because nobody knew if big events were coming back and if the world would be different, but we knew that this was a great opportunity for Ferrari Trento, so we started in 2021.

"It was a little bit of a bet at the time that turned out to be a great decision for us."

Since 2021, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have held the big Ferrari-labelled champagne bottles above their heads while wearing the colours of the Ferrari racing team, doing so on 56 occasions between them in that time.

