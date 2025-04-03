NEW F1 team principal hailed in official statement ahead of debut

A former Red Bull star is set to make his debut as a team principal this weekend, and has been given a huge welcome from his new team ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Jonathan Wheatley has become the new team principal of Sauber Formula 1 team, having decided to leave Red Bull midway through the 2024 season.

Wheatley was the sporting director at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and will now take over as Sauber's main man trackside before they transition into Audi in 2026.

He recently explained in an interview that his decision to leave the multiple world champions was down to wanting a new challenge, taking up one of the most sought-after roles within an F1 team.

Now, Sauber have welcomed Wheatley at their Hinwil headquarters in Switzerland, as the Brit officially took the reins as team boss at the start of this month.

"Welcoming our new team principal, Jonathan Wheatley, to Hinwil," the team revealed in a social media statement on Instagram.

Wheatley's Sauber debut

Wheatley is making his debut at the Japanese GP, after a solid start to the season for the team. Having only scored four points throughout the whole of 2024, Sauber already sit on six points in 2025 after just two race weekends.

New driver Nico Hulkenberg has added an extra level of experience and form for the team, while rookie Gabriel Bortoleto is an exciting prospect.

The job for Wheatley and chief technical officer Mattia Binotto is to finish as high up the standings as possible in 2025, before the transition to Audi takes place in 2026, when the outfit are hoping to become challengers for race victories in the succeeding years.

Wheatley left Red Bull around the same time as design genius Adrian Newey, as the team faced a tumultuous few months following an investigation into Christian Horner's conduct, which eventually cleared him of any wrongdoing.

