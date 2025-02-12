Vettel given green light for STUNNING Audi F1 comeback

Sebastian Vettel has been given the green light for a stunning Formula 1 comeback with Audi.

The four-time world champion left F1 at the end of 2022, where he completed his final season with Aston Martin after missing out on a fifth title at Ferrari.

However, Vettel’s retirement has not silenced rumours about a shock return to the sport, especially as German manufacturer, Audi, prepares to join F1 in 2026.

Audi will complete their full takeover of Sauber next year, as the manufacturer expand their operations to the UK with a reported engineering hub in ‘motorsport valley’, alongside a Swiss base at Hinwil, and a power unit operation in Neuburg.

Vettel voted for shock Audi F1 return

In a recent GPFans poll, readers had their say on whether Vettel should return to F1, and which team he should join.

F1 fans voted overwhelmingly for an Audi comeback, with 56% of the audience selecting the incoming team for Vettel’s return.

Red Bull were the second most popular option, receiving 18% of the vote, with some fans hoping for a return to the team where the German won all four of his world titles.

Only 12% of voters wanted Vettel to join Mercedes, whilst a return to Aston Martin, Haas or Alpine garnered 5% or less of the vote.

Few readers also voted for new team Cadillac, who will arrive in 2026, with 6% of fans seeing the American team as an option for the champion.