RB star issues apology after red flag CRASH at Mexican GP

A crash at the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix halted qualifying after red flags were brought out at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The F1 drivers were just setting their final laps of Q2 when Visa Cash App RB star Yuki Tsunoda lost control of his car on the way into the stadium section, locking his left front tyre and going too deep into the corner, hitting the barriers as a result.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue penalty verdict at Mexican Grand Prix as Horner discussion revealed

READ MORE: FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix

Quickly after the incident, Tsunoda took to the team radio to apologise for his mistake. Fortunately, the Japanese driver also confirmed that he was okay, shortly hopping out of the car afterwards.

Both Tsunoda and team-mate Liam Lawson exited qualifying in Q2, making matters worse for VCARB.

Yuki Tsunoda crashed during qualifying at the Mexican GP

Yuki Tsunoda will start Sunday's race in P11

READ MORE: FIA issue MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP

RB star crashes in Mexico

Whilst crashing is always a disappointment to a team and driver, this will be even more so for Tsunoda and VCARB given there was a genuine opportunity for the team to reach Q3 in Saturday's qualifying session.

All day the VCARB car had shown good pace. During FP3, for example, Tsunoda finished in P7, whilst Liam Lawson also made the top 10 with a 10th-place finish.

With the likes of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Sergio Perez having a nightmare of a session and exiting qualifying early in Q1, the opportunity for VCARB to capitalise on this was there.

This was further evidenced by the fact that Tsunoda and Lawson set lap times that will see them start Sunday's race in P11 and P12 respectively.

It remains to be seen just how much damage Tsunoda's car sustained in the incident and what repairs will need to be made ahead of Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.

READ MORE: FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint

Related