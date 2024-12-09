FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment

The FIA have confirmed an additional punishment alongside Max Verstappen’s penalty during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren emerged victorious at the Yas Marina Circuit, as Lando Norris led them to the race win and constructors’ title.

However, their first championship in 26 years nearly came under threat when Verstappen and Oscar Piastri collided on the opening lap of the grand prix.

As the champion tried to sneak past the McLaren at the first corner, the pair made contact which resulted in them both spinning and tumbling down the order.

Lando Norris helped seal the constructors' for McLaren in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen awarded penalty points at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen was promptly awarded a 10-second time penalty, as the FIA determined the Red Bull star to be at fault for the incident.

The champion proceeded to complain about his penalty after he served it during his pitstop, however his move on Piastri marks the latest in a series of aggressive racing moves in 2024.

In addition to his penalty during the race, Verstappen has been slammed with a further punishment after the FIA reviewed the incident with Piastri.

Two penalty points have been added to Verstappen's Super Licence, which marks his eighth in a 12 month period.

The champion will have to be careful not to collect four more penalty points, or risk facing a race ban as Kevin Magnussen experienced earlier in the season.

