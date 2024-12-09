close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment

FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment

FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment

FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment

The FIA have confirmed an additional punishment alongside Max Verstappen’s penalty during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren emerged victorious at the Yas Marina Circuit, as Lando Norris led them to the race win and constructors’ title.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen FUMES at stewards as FIA announce disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

However, their first championship in 26 years nearly came under threat when Verstappen and Oscar Piastri collided on the opening lap of the grand prix.

As the champion tried to sneak past the McLaren at the first corner, the pair made contact which resulted in them both spinning and tumbling down the order.

Lando Norris helped seal the constructors' for McLaren in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen awarded penalty points at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen was promptly awarded a 10-second time penalty, as the FIA determined the Red Bull star to be at fault for the incident.

The champion proceeded to complain about his penalty after he served it during his pitstop, however his move on Piastri marks the latest in a series of aggressive racing moves in 2024.

In addition to his penalty during the race, Verstappen has been slammed with a further punishment after the FIA reviewed the incident with Piastri.

Two penalty points have been added to Verstappen's Super Licence, which marks his eighth in a 12 month period.

The champion will have to be careful not to collect four more penalty points, or risk facing a race ban as Kevin Magnussen experienced earlier in the season.

READ MORE: F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren FIA Lando Norris F1 Headlines Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Verstappen addresses RACE BAN after FIA punishment
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen addresses RACE BAN after FIA punishment

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Red Bull F1 News

Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 21 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen FUMES at stewards as FIA announce disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 59 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen addresses RACE BAN after FIA punishment

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari announce NEW partnership ahead of Hamilton arrival

  • 2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x