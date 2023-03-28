Lewis Hamilton shares heartwarming birthday snap of brother

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 28 March 2023 17:46 - Updated: 17:46

Lewis Hamilton has shared a lovely birthday snap of his brother Nicholas on the younger sibling's 31st birthday.

The F1 legend is very close to his younger brother who has raced in the British Touring Car Championship for the past four seasons.

The younger Hamilton – who is actually Lewis' half-brother on his father's side, although they refer to each other as 'brothers' – has cerebral palsy but has inspirationally overcome his disability to make 117 race starts using a specially-modified car in the UK-based racing series.

Lewis is known to be incredibly close to Nicholas, having previously written on Instagram about the bond he shares with him.

In a post written in February 2022, the seven-time F1 champion wrote: “My brother has been with me every step of the way since the day he was born.

“Few people have believed in me more than Nicolas. I’m so grateful for the blessing he is in my life.”

Lewis Hamilton, right, and his brother Nicholas share a hug

Nicholas is once again the subject of his older brother's social posting, featuring in a heartwarming snap on his Instagram story where both men and seen smiling and hugging with their tops off.

It's unclear whether the picture is an old one or a new one, but after any birthday celebrations are out the way, Lewis will no doubt be locking in on the Australian Grand Prix set to take place in Melbourne this coming weekend.

READ MORE: Hamilton served 'get on your bike' warning over Verstappen