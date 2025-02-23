A Ferrari fan has been fined after taking extreme measures during a Lewis Hamilton test run around the team's private Fiorano track, according to reports.

Hamilton joined the Maranello outfit last month, and the hype surrounding his move, and first few test drives with the team, has been huge.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion ditched his Mercedes team after 12 highly-successful seasons, and will instead search for a record-breaking eighth title with the most successful team in F1 history.

All eyes now switch onto Hamilton's grand prix debut with the team, which will take place at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari in January

The seven-time champion is proving to be a big hit among Ferrari fans

Hamilton fan in trouble after bizarre incident

Ferrari recently unveiled their SF-25, the 2025 challenger that they hope will propel them to their first championship title of any kind since 2008.

Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc debuted the car around their private Fiorano track earlier this week, with fans scrambling to get a good view of the two drivers, and their new car.

However, one fan may have taken it too far, with a viral social media clip showing a man chopping down a tree using a saw to get a better view of the track, in some extreme measures taken to spot 40-year-old Hamilton.

Later, Gazzetta di Modena reported that the fan, who at one point used an electric saw in his hopes of getting a better view, was fined by local authorities for ‘damaging nature in a public place’.

Hamilton is clearly already a hit among the Tifosi, and he will be hoping his performances will be enough to prevent the relationship from going sour, as it did with huge stars in the past including Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and, to a certain extent, Sebastian Vettel.