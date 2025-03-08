close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Jude Short
Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has given a definitive verdict on his new Ferrari car ahead of the Formula 1 season opener at the Australian Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old was announced to be racing for the Italian team in February 2024, and officially joined the Prancing Horse earlier this year.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

READ MORE: Wolff breaks Hamilton replacement DEAL in Mercedes signing twist

The Briton partners up with young superstar Charles Leclerc, who has already spent six years with the team.

Ferrari are strong contenders for the constructors' championship in 2025, and Hamilton is a firm believer that the car has what it takes for him to win a title.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari is one of 12 moves that occurred in the 2024 offseason.
Charles Leclerc started in F1 with Alfa Romeo, but is now a Ferrari mainstay.

Hamilton 'excited' to race in Australia

When interviewed on F1's YouTube channel, Hamilton was in a jovial mood - saying that "[he feels] excited."

“It's been a long winter - but it's also been very short. I'm really grateful we had good testing last week. I can't believe the race is already next week!

“I… make my venture to Australia on Friday, so that's when it really starts”

"I feel we're as best prepared as we could be, given the short space of time that I've had. There's still things to learn, but I'm just excited to get going - I love racing," Hamilton elaborated.

As well as feeling prepared, Hamilton is looking forward to driving in red.

“Next week, when I get to the Grand Prix, I’m going to be starting a Grand Prix in red [overalls] - I don’t have the words to explain how excited I am.”

“[Being at Ferrari] is such a special feeling. Being at work every day here - you don't feel like you're at work, and you don't want to leave. It's pretty iconic!”

The Australian Grand Prix takes place next weekend - in a race Hamilton will surely want to win.

READ MORE: Verstappen BAN could offer Ricciardo shock F1 return

Who will get more points in the 2025 season?

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Charles Leclerc Australian Grand Prix
Hamilton in Ferrari F1 accident scare
F1 Social

Hamilton in Ferrari F1 accident scare

  • Yesterday 19:56
Hamilton summoned to Ferrari HQ over 'critical' factor
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton summoned to Ferrari HQ over 'critical' factor

  • March 6, 2025 08:27

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

  • 6 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Drive to Survive legend warns Red Bull over ANGRY Verstappen

  • 52 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 confirm 2026 driver line-up after official Cadillac announcement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News

Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo given shock F1 driver chance as Hamilton dices with Ferrari mishap - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
Latest F1 News

Rumoured Cadillac driver makes 'too many mistakes' according to F1 veteran

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x