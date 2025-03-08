Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton issues major Ferrari boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has given a definitive verdict on his new Ferrari car ahead of the Formula 1 season opener at the Australian Grand Prix.
The 40-year-old was announced to be racing for the Italian team in February 2024, and officially joined the Prancing Horse earlier this year.
The Briton partners up with young superstar Charles Leclerc, who has already spent six years with the team.
Ferrari are strong contenders for the constructors' championship in 2025, and Hamilton is a firm believer that the car has what it takes for him to win a title.
Hamilton 'excited' to race in Australia
When interviewed on F1's YouTube channel, Hamilton was in a jovial mood - saying that "[he feels] excited."
“It's been a long winter - but it's also been very short. I'm really grateful we had good testing last week. I can't believe the race is already next week!
“I… make my venture to Australia on Friday, so that's when it really starts”
"I feel we're as best prepared as we could be, given the short space of time that I've had. There's still things to learn, but I'm just excited to get going - I love racing," Hamilton elaborated.
As well as feeling prepared, Hamilton is looking forward to driving in red.
“Next week, when I get to the Grand Prix, I’m going to be starting a Grand Prix in red [overalls] - I don’t have the words to explain how excited I am.”
“[Being at Ferrari] is such a special feeling. Being at work every day here - you don't feel like you're at work, and you don't want to leave. It's pretty iconic!”
The Australian Grand Prix takes place next weekend - in a race Hamilton will surely want to win.
