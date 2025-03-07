close global

Verstappen unveils 'new drive' for 2025

Sophie Atkinson
Verstappen unveils 'new drive' for 2025

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been spotted alongside an unlikely new car in a social media post.

The Dutch driver will be gearing up for the first race of the season which will take place in Melbourne next weekend.

He will continue to drive for the Red Bull F1 team, with this being his 11th season within the sport.

Verstappen will be joined alongside new teammate 23-year-old Liam Lawson who is replacing Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen appears in new Red Bull Instagram video

Ahead of season start, Verstappen opts for much smaller new car

In an Instagram post by Red Bull and Lego, Max can be seen locking his new car before walking off into the distance.

When the camera pans, all is not quite what it seems though as a miniature lego version of the RB20 takes centre stage.

The comical post highlights the new addition into the Lego family, with the company having entered into a partnership with F1 for the 2025 season.

With the sport into its 75th anniversary year, the second batch of the 2025 Lego F1 products have been released and more are to come out in May.

Red Bull Max Verstappen
