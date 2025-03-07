close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim

George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim

George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim

Jude Short
George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has shot back at Max Verstappen in a fresh set of statements following their latest war of words.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Briton has been determined to step up even more with his game, taking responsibility as Mercedes' number one driver.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned

READ MORE: Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Russell will be partnered this year by rookie Kimi Antonelli, who replaces Mercedes legend and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell silenced many of his doubters in the 2024 season.
Kimi Antonelli had an impressive season for PREMA in F2 last year, finishing 6th.

Russell has 'no love lost' with Max Verstappen

In an interview with BBC's F1 correspondent Andrew Benson, Russell spoke on rival and Red Bull superstar Verstappen.

The two butted heads last year after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Verstappen referring to Russell as 'two-faced.'

On the incident, and his current mentality, Russell said: "[He] wasn't going to just stand and be bullied around. People seem to always back down to [Verstappen]. And that's just not how I go about my business.

"I'm not there to be best mates with a world champion. I'm here to win. And that's his mentality as well. There's no love lost.

"I've never been scared to race against Max. I've always put up a fight."

George Russell and Max Verstappen have been locked in a war of words

Regarding the fragility of his own race seat at Mercedes, a team Verstappen has been linked to, Russell dismissed these claims.

"I don't think there's any pressure whatsoever," he added.

"All I need to do is continue doing what I'm doing, continue doing what I've done my whole career.

"So that changes nothing. And it's not even something I'm thinking about. Because I 100 per cent back myself. It's as simple as that. You perform and everything will be there for you.”

READ MORE: Wolff breaks Hamilton replacement DEAL in Mercedes signing twist

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari George Russell 2025 season
George Russell ANGER revealed as early 2025 driver replacement verdict made - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

George Russell ANGER revealed as early 2025 driver replacement verdict made - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 19, 2025 23:56
Mercedes star reveals new chapter as team CHANGE confirmed
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star reveals new chapter as team CHANGE confirmed

  • February 18, 2025 09:13

Latest News

F1 Legends

Red Bull star blasts F1 gender issue as “utter b*******”

  • 37 minutes ago
Kimi Antonelli

F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

McLaren announce new role for star F1 driver Lando Norris

  • 2 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel to make racing return in new driver lineup

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim

  • Today 08:27
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x