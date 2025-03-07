George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has shot back at Max Verstappen in a fresh set of statements following their latest war of words.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Briton has been determined to step up even more with his game, taking responsibility as Mercedes' number one driver.

Russell will be partnered this year by rookie Kimi Antonelli, who replaces Mercedes legend and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell silenced many of his doubters in the 2024 season.

Kimi Antonelli had an impressive season for PREMA in F2 last year, finishing 6th.

Russell has 'no love lost' with Max Verstappen

In an interview with BBC's F1 correspondent Andrew Benson, Russell spoke on rival and Red Bull superstar Verstappen.

The two butted heads last year after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Verstappen referring to Russell as 'two-faced.'

On the incident, and his current mentality, Russell said: "[He] wasn't going to just stand and be bullied around. People seem to always back down to [Verstappen]. And that's just not how I go about my business.

"I'm not there to be best mates with a world champion. I'm here to win. And that's his mentality as well. There's no love lost.

"I've never been scared to race against Max. I've always put up a fight."

George Russell and Max Verstappen have been locked in a war of words

Regarding the fragility of his own race seat at Mercedes, a team Verstappen has been linked to, Russell dismissed these claims.

"I don't think there's any pressure whatsoever," he added.

"All I need to do is continue doing what I'm doing, continue doing what I've done my whole career.

"So that changes nothing. And it's not even something I'm thinking about. Because I 100 per cent back myself. It's as simple as that. You perform and everything will be there for you.”

