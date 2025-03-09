Fernando Alonso has refuted Lando Norris's statements regarding how close the Formula 1 championship might be this year.

The iconic Spaniard finished ninth in the standings last season with 70 points, while Norris came second to Max Verstappen - finishing with 374 points and four wins.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

READ MORE: Verstappen issues Mercedes F1 move statement

Ahead of this season, both Norris and McLaren are frontrunners to win the drivers' and constructors' championship.

Meanwhile, Alonso and Aston Martin are expected to struggle in the mid-pack - with new acquisition Adrian Newey apparently 'frustrated' by the team.

Fernando Alonso, now 43, has raced in F1 for over two decades.

Both Max Verstappen (pictured, left) and Lando Norris (right) will most likely be in the running for this year's drivers' championship.

Fernando Alonso not happy with Lando Norris

Norris recently claimed that he believes "more than four teams can win races" this year.

Alonso was quick to add his view on the competitiveness of the 2025 season, while calling out Norris' prediction as one he would only make "now he has the winning car."

Speaking to Autosport, Alonso said "When [Norris] was in the fifth or sixth team, he was saying that only one team will win all the races. This is a normal, confident speech [for him]."

The Spaniard was also complimentary of the McLaren car, implying he believes it has the ability to win championships.

"Last year it felt like Max [Verstappen} had a big advantage in winter testing, and this year it seems that maybe McLaren has an advantage.”

"Hopefully there are multiple winners and it is going to be a tight championship. Last year it was already a very good one and hopefully this year it is even better."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete