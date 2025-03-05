Adrian Newey 'frustration' revealed by Aston Martin F1 team boss

Aston Martin’s new team principal Andy Cowell has described technical partner Adrian Newey as 'brilliant' but highlighted frustrations ahead of his new job starting.

Newey has joined the Aston Martin team this week, having previously been a staple member of the Red Bull crew for 19 years.

The legendary engineer, and former Red Bull chief technology officer, has seen seven F1 drivers’ and six constructors’ championship titles throughout his time at the Milton Keynes-based team.

He played a key role in the progress of the cars, with many rumours having circulated about his future when he announced he was stepping away from the championship winning team.

Adrian Newey's first day at Aston Martin was on Monday

Adrian Newey finally joins Aston Martin F1

After a period of garden leave, Newey was able to join the Aston Martin camp on March 3, 2025, as a new shareholder and managing technical partner.

Speaking ahead of the official start date and before the digital car launch, Andy Cowell gave an insight into the potential frustrations as the design guru wasn't able to join the team straight away.

“I’m sure he’s frustrated not to be working on Formula 1 at the moment, especially with new regulations [in 2026]," Cowell said.

“I’m sure he’ll give us his observations on the concept of the car, but also on the tools, on the fidelity of our tools and equipment, and tell us what we need to improve.”

The British team revealed its car, the AMR25, in a flashy video on February 23, with the designer and engineer having had no influence.

This Monday (March 3) marked the 66-year-old's first day in the office with the F1 team.

