Verstappen handed 2025 title blow as Newey CURSE emerges

Max Verstappen's chances of a fifth Formula 1 world title have received a blow, after an 'Adrian Newey curse' was identified.

The Dutchman made his track debut in the RB21 during pre-season testing in Bahrain, where the new Red Bull appeared at a disadvantage compared to their F1 rivals such as McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Despite these initial concerns at Red Bull, the true pace of the field will not be unveiled until the first race of the season in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix, with Verstappen still expected to be in the hunt even if he is not in the best car.

However, Red Bull will face their first full season without key personnel, such as former sporting director Jonathan Wheatley and legendary designer Adrian Newey, who is now officially managing technical partner at Aston Martin.

Will Newey’s exit impact Verstappen’s title chances?

Whilst Red Bull’s decline in performance in 2024 cannot be attributed to Newey’s exit alone, several figures in the paddock, including Jenson Button, have revealed the impact his departure will have on the team.

Button claimed during Sky Sports’ broadcast at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, that Red Bull will be missing the ‘little details’ that Newey can provide to help them improve the car.

However, F1 stats guru Sundaram Ramaswami has exposed a more significant impact that Newey's departure could have on Red Bull, after looking at his previous team exits.

Ramaswami noticed a trend that once Newey had left teams such as McLaren, Williams and Red Bull, their drivers failed to earn another world title.

F1 champions such as Damon Hill, Mika Hakkinen, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost did not claim another championship after Newey left their respective teams, a curse that does not herald further success for Verstappen in 2025.

