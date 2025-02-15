Verstappen announces major change for 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen has unveiled a major change for the 2025 Formula 1 season in a stunning announcement.

The four-time world champion will fight for his fifth consecutive world title in 2025, but will face tough opposition from his F1 rivals as the top four teams are all tipped to be in the championship fight.

McLaren solidified their resurgence in 2024 by achieving their first constructors’ title since 1998, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be looking to add a drivers’ championship to the team’s trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, Ferrari have welcomed Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc, with the 40-year-old hoping to revive his career and claim a record-breaking eighth championship in 2025.

Who will join Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the 2025 title fight?

Max Verstappen will face tough competition for the 2025 title fight

Can Verstappen secure the F1 title in 2025?

Red Bull remain confident ahead of the 2025 season, with team chief Helmut Marko naming Verstappen as the favourite to claim the title, even if the team do not provide him with the best car.

Verstappen also appears optimistic heading into the upcoming season, and has taken to social media to unveil his helmet in a major change from 2024.

The new design depicts a fresh blue, white and red colour scheme, with a fourth star added to the back of the helmet to represent his four world titles.

Posting his new helmet to social media, Verstappen appeared confident that he could add a fifth star to the design, and captioned the stunning reveal with ‘let’s go, 2025 season incoming.’

Verstappen’s new helmet design is also available on his website, with replicas for sale for the champion’s fans.