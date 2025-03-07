F1 legend Sebastian Vettel to make racing return in new driver lineup

The German racing driver and four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel, will be behind the wheel once more alongside a fellow ex-F1 driver.

After leaving F1 in 2022, Vettel has long been a fan favourite but the chances to see him drive have dwindled over the years.

The 37-year-old is a four-time world champion, having entered F1 in 2007. He remains the youngest-ever champion as he became victorious at just 23 years old with his former team Red Bull.

Since retiring from the sport, he has been an advocate for environmental causes and has posted about his passions on social media.

Sebastian Vettel is a four-time world champion

Vettel and Schumacher pair up for 2025 race

Sebastian Vettel will make his return to racing this weekend (March 7 and 8) for the 2025 Race of Champions which will take place in Sydney.

He won’t be alone either, as he’s pairing up with former F1 driver Mick Schumacher to form a German super team.

The race features other greats within the motorsport industry, with the adopted Aussie Valtteri Bottas also confirmed.

Speaking back in October when the race was first announced, Sebastian Vettel said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to the Race Of Champions and teaming up with Mick again.

“It will be exciting to race in the former Olympic Stadium in Sydney that looks like it will be a great venue for the Race Of Champions.”

The duo have previously competed in the same competition for a number of years now.

