Lewis Hamilton reveals secret behind his ICONIC paddock style

Lewis Hamilton has delved into the secrets of his paddock style, in a cheeky response to a fan’s comment on social media.

In a recent TikTok post on the 40-year-old’s official account, Hamilton shared a series of pictures from his arrival at Ferrari and recent races, with his subsequent adventures in between.

Amongst the snaps of the Ferrari factory, grands prix weekends and Roscoe playing backgammon (no, he did not win according to Hamilton), the champion also provided an insight into his camera roll which contained various pictures of him modelling different outfits.

This prompted a query from one user in the comments section of the video who wrote: "We need more behind the scenes of how you choose your outfits."

The Brit saw the comment and finally dished the secrets of his groundbreaking style, albeit in a light-hearted manner, replying: "They choose me."

Is Lewis Hamilton the most stylish figure in the paddock?

Dior. Tommy Hilfiger. Lululemon. Hamilton has worked with them all, and his commitment to fashion in recent years has become a defining characteristic of the champion.

The F1 paddock features as Hamilton’s weekly runway, and whilst a team t-shirt and skinny jeans will do for most drivers, the champion is a cut above the rest in his daring and expressive looks.

His most iconic look of all perhaps, occurred during his first day with Ferrari, where he posed outside Enzo Ferrari’s house alongside a classic Ferrari F40 decked head-to-toe in a three-piece Ferragamo suit - stylish but eerily reminiscent of Christopher Walken in True Romance.

However, is Lewis Hamilton really the most stylish figure in the F1 paddock? Or do his race weekend ensembles scream luxury but no taste?

