'Secret' F1 button revealed ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1 paddock photographer Kym Illman has provided an insight into how a grand prix weekend works ahead of this weekend’s race in Japan, with the help of FIA race starter Rebecca Lee.

Lee became the FIA’s first female F1 race starter back in 2023, and is responsible for the starting sequence of every grand prix from the start tower above the grid, alongside her duties in support series' Formula 2, 3 and F1 Academy.

During the sprint race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Illman shot the start sequence from the tower and revealed that Lee presses a ‘secret’ button that ensures all five lights go off at the start line. However, far from being simple, he also revealed how much preparation goes into what appears to be a seamless ‘lights-out’ moment on the broadcast.

Prior to pressing the button at the start, Lee will programme the start sequence and is responsible for another screen, facing the grid at the start, which tells the drivers how long they have to wait until the formation lap by counting down in minutes.

How does an F1 race start?

When the marshal waves a green flag, Lee will press the start button which causes the five lights to turn on, and once she checks the field to make sure everything is safe, she presses the start button again to trigger all five lights to go off.

If there is an issue on track, such as a car stalling, the marshals push a yellow button which illuminates the display on the pit wall, and if a start needs to be aborted an orange button is pressed which prompts five yellow lights to flash on the starting lights, with the ‘info panel’ providing an instruction to drivers.

Once the race is underway the next focus for Lee is the finish, which often includes a celebrity waving the chequered flag in the gantry at the rear of the grid. Here, Lee will carefully instruct them as to when to wave the flag depending on the distance between the first and second finishing driver - a more important job than you would think.

For example, if there is less than second between first and second and the celebrity waves the flag early, the leading driver could slow and thus be at risk of an overtake from the car in second.

Illman provided additional detail about the starting tower, including that it is covered with triple layered glass, but this was shattered during pre-season testing in Bahrain after a car flicked up a stone and caused it to smash.

Lee also highlighted the path towards this role, which began with the FIA in 2019 where she used to install the lights and train the marshals. She was then offered the role of starter in 2023 due to her knowledge of the regulations and had secured her Super Licence from the FIA.

