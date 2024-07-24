F1 team announce HUGE impact of Hungarian GP crash

A Formula 1 team have announced the huge impact that one of their drivers endured during a crash at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda crashed his Visa Cash App RB in qualifying on Saturday, slamming into the barriers at the Hungaroring and bringing out a red flag.

READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

Tsunoda went wide onto the grass whilst getting the power down and was launched off-track and into a brutal collision.

Tsunoda went on to race on Sunday and finish P9, but now, the huge impact of his accident on Saturday has been revealed.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

Yuki Tsunoda made firm contact with the barriers in qualifying

The Visa Cash App RB car suffered extensive damage

Yuki Tsunoda's huge crash

VCARB, in their Hungarian Grand Prix de-brief, have now revealed that Tsunoda was impacted by 68g of force when he collided with the wall in Budapest.

"Our Japanese driver was on a blisteringly fast lap in the shoot-out for the top 10 places on the grid, but it came to a sudden and dramatic end, when he got one wheel on the wet grass at the exit to Turn 5, totally destroying his VCARB 01," the team explained.

"Truth be told, the subsequent red flag also spoilt Daniel [Ricciardo]'s chances of grabbing a higher grid slot.

"Thanks to the sport’s incredibly high safety standards, Yuki was able to walk away unscathed from this 68 g impact and would therefore start the Grand Prix from tenth, one place behind Daniel."

Yuki Tsunoda finished P9 in the Hungarian Grand Prix

This means Tsunoda hit the wall with a force equivalent to 68 times his body weight; F1 drivers can usually expect to experience a g-force of up to five or six times their weight under heavy braking.

For some perspective, Romain Grosjean's horror crash in Bahrain was at 67g, though the Frenchman's impact also saw his car pierce the barrier, split in half, and the driver engulfed in flames before his miraculous escape.

Though Tsunoda escaped without serious injury from his crash and was able to race the next day, he was seen limping from his car after completing the 70 laps of the Hungaroring.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Related