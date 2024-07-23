Verstappen gives BULLISH response after Hamilton Hungary collision

Max Verstappen has ruled out apologizing to his team or Lewis Hamilton after the pair collided in dramatic fashion at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The old adversaries came together in Budapest after Verstappen attempted an overtake heading into Turn 1, but as the Dutchman thrusted his car down the inside, he locked up and sped into Hamilton's front right tire.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

After being launched into the air, the Dutchman fell behind Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and finished the race in P5.

Verstappen found himself under investigation from the stewards for the incident, but no further action was taken.

Max Verstappen crashed into Lewis Hamilton in Hungary

Max Verstappen is under investigation for the incident

Hamilton ‘moved on me’ - Verstappen

In an interview with Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen refused to take the blame for the incident, instead describing Hamilton as being at fault.

“I went for a move that was fully on but then in the middle of the braking zone when I’m already committed to the move, suddenly he just keeps moving right and if I wouldn’t have turned while braking straight, I would’ve made contact with him so at one point I naturally lock up because he just keeps on turning right,” Verstappen said.

“He keeps turning right, you cannot do that when someone is committed to the inside.

“That’s why I locked up because otherwise we would’ve collided anyway because he would’ve moved in on me so, we’ll see, at the end of the day if we would’ve done a better strategy you’re not in that position.

READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

Max Verstappen blames Lewis Hamilton for Hungary incident

“I don’t think that was wrong, I went for a move that was fully on, I don’t think I braked too late, but we got together, we’ll have look with the stewards it’s what it is.

Having spent much of the race issuing x-rated complaints on the radio, Verstappen was asked whether he needed to apologize to his team.

“Why’s that?" Verstappen contested. I don’t think we need to apologize, I just think we need to do a better job,” Verstappen added.

“I don’t know why people think you can’t be vocal on the radio, I mean it’s a sport and if some people don’t like that then stay home.”

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Related