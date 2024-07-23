Taylor Swift-inspired F1 tour suggested by pundits
Taylor Swift-inspired F1 tour suggested by pundits
UK F1 pundits have teased a nation-wide tour inspired by the record-breaking concerts by pop icon Taylor Swift.
David Croft has been the voice of F1 for the UK and much of the world since 2012, with his iconic commentary on dramatic events quoted globally.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium
Anthony Davidson's analysis demands respect as a former F1 driver and current simulator driver for Mercedes.
Their skills were expertly deployed once again last weekend, during the enthralling Hungarian Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri took his maiden win in a drama-packed race.
Taylor Swift F1 fandom
Known for their quick wit and off-topic rambles, Croft and Davidson produced a hilarious moment during Hungarian GP practice, suggesting they would like to go on a UK tour.
Referencing all of the Swift iconography present at the circuit in Budapest, both men revealed they were fans of the pop star.
Inspired by Swift, Croft and Davidson then joked they would like to go on an 'errors' tour in a hilarious play on words with Swift's world-famous Eras tour, which could make almost $6billion by the time it concludes later this year.
“There are Taylor Swift references everywhere you look here," Croft commented.
READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship
“Anthony and I are doing an Anthony Davidson and David Croft 'errors tour', it’ll be so much better!
“We play the social clubs up and down the country, forget your stadium gigs.”
“Think of how many errors we’ve made," Davidson chimed in.
Of course, they are not the only F1-related fans of Taylor Swift's music. Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly went to one of the singer's shows earlier this month, while lots of 'errors' tour jokes have been made surrounding under pressure F1 drivers.
Sergio Pérez - The Errors Tour— Estagiário da F1 (@EstagiariodaF1) July 20, 2024
Todo show é o mesmo repertório!
De @f1trollofficial pic.twitter.com/hhNFFPhuSk
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Taylor Swift-inspired F1 tour suggested by pundits
- 1 uur geleden
Herta makes HISTORY in winning Toronto weekend
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen gives BULLISH response after Hamilton Hungary collision
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased
- Today 02:00
Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict
- Today 01:00
Why RATTLED Verstappen risks throwing title lead away in struggle with returning F1 problem
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep