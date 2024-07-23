Taylor Swift-inspired F1 tour suggested by pundits

UK F1 pundits have teased a nation-wide tour inspired by the record-breaking concerts by pop icon Taylor Swift.

David Croft has been the voice of F1 for the UK and much of the world since 2012, with his iconic commentary on dramatic events quoted globally.

Anthony Davidson's analysis demands respect as a former F1 driver and current simulator driver for Mercedes.

Their skills were expertly deployed once again last weekend, during the enthralling Hungarian Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri took his maiden win in a drama-packed race.

David Croft has become a staple of Sky's F1 coverage

Anthony Davidson is a former Formula 1 driver

Taylor Swift F1 fandom

Known for their quick wit and off-topic rambles, Croft and Davidson produced a hilarious moment during Hungarian GP practice, suggesting they would like to go on a UK tour.

Referencing all of the Swift iconography present at the circuit in Budapest, both men revealed they were fans of the pop star.

Inspired by Swift, Croft and Davidson then joked they would like to go on an 'errors' tour in a hilarious play on words with Swift's world-famous Eras tour, which could make almost $6billion by the time it concludes later this year.

“There are Taylor Swift references everywhere you look here," Croft commented.

“Anthony and I are doing an Anthony Davidson and David Croft 'errors tour', it’ll be so much better!

“We play the social clubs up and down the country, forget your stadium gigs.”

“Think of how many errors we’ve made," Davidson chimed in.

Of course, they are not the only F1-related fans of Taylor Swift's music. Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly went to one of the singer's shows earlier this month, while lots of 'errors' tour jokes have been made surrounding under pressure F1 drivers.

