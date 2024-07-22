Larson honors Brickyard tradition with ROMANTIC gesture after win

Kyle Larson paid homage to a classic Indianapolis Motor Speedway tradition following his victory at the Brickyard 400.

The 31-year-old took his 27th Cup Series win on NASCAR's return to the oval circuit at the iconic venue, having raced on the road course infield since 2021.

The speedway, which is the highest-capacity sports venue in the world, is of course famed for hosting the Indy 500, which Larson competed in for Arrow McLaren earlier this year.

The oval circuit previously hosted the Brickyard 400 from 1994-2020, and has established a variety of traditions over the decades.

Kyle Larson has raced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in NASCAR and IndyCar

How did Kyle Larson celebrate his vivctory?

Larson qualified fifth but made up ground to finish first, benefitting from not just his pace but some controversial stewarding.

Regardless, the 2021 champion was delighted to score his fourth victory of the campaign and lead the standings.

Celebrating the win, Larson and some of his team knelt to the ground and duly kissed the bricks at the start/finish line, as is tradition.

Though the circuit is known best for hosting the Indy 500, the ritual began after the 1996 NASCAR race there, when Dale Jarrett and his team sealed his victory at the Brickyard 400 with a kiss to the historic section of the surface.

Jarrett only finished third overall that year, though did win the Cup Series in 1999, when he also won at the Brickyard.

Larson will be hoping to repeat the double in 2024 and take his second Cup Series title.

