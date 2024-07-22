Larson honors Brickyard tradition with ROMANTIC gesture after win
Larson honors Brickyard tradition with ROMANTIC gesture after win
Kyle Larson paid homage to a classic Indianapolis Motor Speedway tradition following his victory at the Brickyard 400.
The 31-year-old took his 27th Cup Series win on NASCAR's return to the oval circuit at the iconic venue, having raced on the road course infield since 2021.
READ MORE: NASCAR Brickyard 400 results: Larson takes CONTROVERSIAL overtime win
The speedway, which is the highest-capacity sports venue in the world, is of course famed for hosting the Indy 500, which Larson competed in for Arrow McLaren earlier this year.
The oval circuit previously hosted the Brickyard 400 from 1994-2020, and has established a variety of traditions over the decades.
How did Kyle Larson celebrate his vivctory?
Larson qualified fifth but made up ground to finish first, benefitting from not just his pace but some controversial stewarding.
Regardless, the 2021 champion was delighted to score his fourth victory of the campaign and lead the standings.
Celebrating the win, Larson and some of his team knelt to the ground and duly kissed the bricks at the start/finish line, as is tradition.
READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
Though the circuit is known best for hosting the Indy 500, the ritual began after the 1996 NASCAR race there, when Dale Jarrett and his team sealed his victory at the Brickyard 400 with a kiss to the historic section of the surface.
Jarrett only finished third overall that year, though did win the Cup Series in 1999, when he also won at the Brickyard.
Larson will be hoping to repeat the double in 2024 and take his second Cup Series title.
READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict
- 50 minutes ago
Why RATTLED Verstappen risks throwing title lead away in struggle with returning F1 problem
- 1 uur geleden
Larson honors Brickyard tradition with ROMANTIC gesture after win
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull boss makes SLY jab at McLaren in Verstappen rant retort
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
- Yesterday 21:00
FIA to trial AIR CONDITIONING for F1 cars to combat key safety issue
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep