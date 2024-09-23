Mercedes release OFFICIAL statement as Hamilton F1 appearance cancelled

Mercedes have released an official statement explaining why seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton did not make a scheduled appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Despite starting third in the race on Sunday, a poor tire strategy meant that Hamilton dropped down places in the grand prix.

In the end, he finished P6, splitting the two Ferrari's, with team-mate George Russell ahead of him in P4.

Ultimately, as alluded to above, it was Hamilton and his team's decision to start on the soft tire that ultimately cost him places in Singapore.

Lando Norris won the Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton struggled with his tyres in Singapore

Why did Lewis Hamilton not speak to the media?

The Brit soon pitted for hard tires before the other runners but struggled to maintain them as he complained about the strategy via team radio.

Hamilton and his team-mate were eventually passed by Oscar Piastri who claimed the final spot on the podium, making it another weekend to forget for the Ferrari-bound driver.

Following the Singapore GP Mercedes confirmed that neither Hamilton or Russell would be attending their post-race media commitments in an official statement.

"Unfortunately neither George or Lewis will be attending the media pen this evening as they recover from the exertions from this evening's race,” the statement read.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will not speak to the media after Singapore GP

The media instead will receive quotes from the pair in Mercedes’ post-race press release later, as they recover from the physical challenge of the race.

With humidity and temperatures already high around the streets of Singapore, drivers feel the intensity of the heat even more in the cockpit.

In addition to pushing relentlessly for 62 laps, drivers are also estimated to lose up to 4kg of sweat after the Singapore GP.

Hamilton and Russell were not the only exhausted drivers post-race, with Franco Colapinto unable to speak to Williams after his first race at the street circuit.

