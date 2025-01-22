American F1 team set to make HISTORY after major announcement

American Formula 1 team Haas are set to make history in the sport this season after a major team move was confirmed.

Despite it still only being a matter of weeks since the 2024 campaign ended, preparations for the 2025 season are already being made right across the grid.

None more so than at Haas who have completely revamped their driver pairing ahead of the new season, with Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman set to form a new-look lineup.

However, that is not the only major change the team are making.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu is looking forward to the new season

Esteban Ocon is one of two new Haas drivers in 2025

New-look Haas make history

In addition to those driver changes, there will be two new faces behind the scenes as well, with Ronan O'Hare and Laura Müller having been confirmed as race engineers for Bearman and Ocon respectively.

Mueller's appointment is highly significant, with the German to become the first full-time female race engineer in F1 in a historic move for the sport.

Speaking on the move, Haas team chief Ayao Komatsu said: “If you look at how many female engineers we have in the office, it’s definitely more than before,”

Laura Müller will work with Esteban Ocon in a historic move

“But it’s not like I chose Laura because she’s female. We don’t care about nationality, gender — it really doesn’t matter because what matters is work.

“How you can fit into the team? How you can maximize the performance? And Laura and Ronan happened to be the right people. I believe it is the right choice.”

