F1 star reveals reason for FAILED driving test

Ollie Bearman might have earned himself a promotion to Formula 1 ahead of the 2025 season, but the new Haas F1 star once failed his regular driving test.

The former Ferrari junior has signed with the American outfit ahead of the new campaign after a string of impressive cameos during the 2024 season.

Bearman first stepped in for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last year when the Spaniard fell ill during the race weekend.

Despite it being a very sudden, last-minute change, Bearman impressed in the red car, finishing seventh in the grand prix and ahead of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

The young Brit would go on to race twice more in 2024, replacing Kevin Magnussen at the Azerbaijan and Brazilian Grands Prix due to suspension and illness, respectively, once again showing off his talent.

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

Ollie Bearman teams up with Esteban Ocon for this season

How did Ollie Bearman fail his driving test?

Due to those impressive cameos, Haas have snapped up Bearman ahead of the 2025 season.

The US team achieved their best constructors' championship finish since 2018 last year and, under team principal Ayao Komatsu, are hoping to become more of a threat to the top five teams in the sport.

Bearman forms half of a new-look lineup for the team this year, with Esteban Ocon also joining having left Alpine at the end of 2024.

Now, Bearman has discussed his throwing caution to the wind approach when trying to pass his driving test.

The Brit is just 19 years of age and recently admitted that he failed his first attempt to pass his test, despite being involved in competitive karting racing from the age of six.

"I didn't stop at a stop sign," Bearman admitted to the Sports Agents podcast, describing his risky approach to driving lessons before the test. "I thought I could pass the test without any lessons, but I was wrong.

"Unfortunately yeah, it wasn't the best day for me in my career. I knew it was going to be a tough day when I asked him if he liked Formula 1, and his response was that Formula 1 drivers are crazy and stupid!"

