Haas confirm F1 driver REPLACEMENT for Azerbaijan GP
Haas have confirmed who will replace Kevin Magnussen for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the Dane received a race ban from the FIA.
Monza will live long in the memory of the Tifosi, after Charles Leclerc achieved a stunning home race win on a risky one-stop strategy.
However, the Italian GP was less than ideal for Magnussen, who was found to be at fault for causing a collision and was handed a penalty that came with two penalty points on his Super Licence.
Those two additional points took the Danish driver's tally to 12 within a 12-month timeframe, automatically landing him a one race ban.
Magnussen will therefore be side-lined for Baku, meaning that Haas have had to turn elsewhere to find another driver to line-up alongside Nico Hulkenberg.
Haas announce F1 driver replacement
The team have now officially confirmed that Oliver Bearman, who is joining the team next season, will deputise for the suspended Magnussen.
Bearman has already driven on the F1 grid this season, stepping in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari when the Spaniard was forced to miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix through injury.
“It’s definitely more of a challenge stepping in to race as a reserve driver, with limited prep-time," Bearman said after the news broke.
"But I’m in the fortunate position of having done it earlier in the year with Ferrari, so I can at least call on that experience."
“I’m excited that Ollie will be driving the VF-24 alongside Nico in Baku," team principal Ayao Komatsu added.
"He’s already shown great promise in his FP1 outings and post-season test, and he performed very well when he drove for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, picking up points in the process.
"This is another excellent opportunity for both Ollie and the team to work together, this time throughout an entire race weekend, and he couldn’t ask for better teammate than Nico to provide him with a reference.”
