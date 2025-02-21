F1 boss delivers bold Lewis Hamilton MARRIAGE claim

Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton has been at the centre of a hilarious discussion over a key relationship update after his major team switch.

The seven-time champion left Mercedes at the end of last year to join Ferrari for the 2025 season, leaving his former team principal, Toto Wolff, devastated.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

The British racing star shocked the world of motorsport this time last year by announcing that he would be departing the Silver Arrows after a successful 12-year partnership with Wolff and his racing outfit that saw them claim eight consecutive constructors' championships and six of Hamilton's own titles.

Earlier this week, the newly recruited Ferrari star made his first public appearance in red, taking to the stage at London's O2 arena for the blockbuster F1 75 Live launch.

The event saw all 10 teams, 20 drivers and team principals descend on the iconic venue to show off their new 2025 liveries for the first time and debut new driver lineups like Hamilton and his new partner Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton has officially bid farewell to former team Mercedes

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton ROASTS F1 75 Live presenter in historic clip

Ferrari and Mercedes bosses bicker over Hamilton

Speaking at the F1 75 Live event, Hamilton's former boss Wolff and his new Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur discussed the legendary driver changing hands, providing a laughable relationship updated.

Despite the change of scenery, Hamilton is in fact surrounded by a familiar face in Vasseur after the pair previously worked alongside each other in junior formula categories.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has left a huge absence in Toto Wolff's Mercedes team

Speaking to BBC Sport, Wolff discussed his previous comments about Hamilton's 2025 team switch being comparable to seeing someone with a new partner.

In the latest update, Wolff reflected on whether the change has gotten easier to process ahead of the upcoming season.

"I think now it's Fred's headache."

"It's like you have an amicable divorce, you stay friends, but then the first time you see her with a new partner..." Wolff trailed off before Vasseur chimed in to suggest the Mercedes boss should have to pay the pension for Hamilton's move.

Wolff brushed off the Ferrari boss' jokes and retorted: "He's remarrying, you have taken over."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

Related