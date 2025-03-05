F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals EXACT reason for Angela Cullen reunion

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed exactly why he wanted Angela Cullen in his corner as he embarked on a new chapter at Ferrari.

The seven-time champion previously worked with Cullen whilst at Mercedes, but the pair parted ways suddenly just after the start of the 2023 season.

After this, Cullen took some time away from the world of motorsport before eventually returning trackside in 2024.

This time, however, Cullen was not working in F1, instead heading stateside and to IndyCar to work with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong.

Angela Cullen left F1 and Hamilton in 2023

Angela Cullen has returned to Lewis Hamilton's side at Ferrari

Why has Lewis Hamilton reunited with Angela Cullen?

Following Hamilton’s arrival in Maranello, it was reported that Cullen was also at Ferrari’s base and that she had re-joined the British driver’s team.

Cullen’s reunion with Hamilton was confirmed by her appearance in Ferrari red at pre-season testing in Bahrain, and Hamilton has since broken his silence on her return to F1, revealing exactly why he wanted the Kiwi by his side once again.

“It’s always important to have a good foundation of people around you,” he said to Sky Sports F1 in Bahrain.

“I’ve generally had a very good base for many, many years. So, I still have all the team that I had last year, but I’ve brought Ange in on top of that.

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Angela Cullen's return

“We have a great relationship, me and Ange. We’ve known each other for a long, long time, we’ve gone through a lot together, and she took a couple of years out and she spent time with her family, discovering the world.

“And asking her to come and start this new chapter with me, and her accepting it, was really exciting. And we’ve been having a blast. This past month together has been really awesome.”

