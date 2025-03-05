Christian Horner offers honest answer to BRUTAL Daniel Ricciardo question

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner refused to answer a brutal question on drivers that included axed star Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo is currently without a seat in F1 having lost his place on the grid towards the back end of the 2024 campaign. After the Singapore Grand Prix, it was announced that the Aussie would be leaving Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB), with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson promoted to the grid as a result.

Lawson went on to impress and is now set to drive alongside Max Verstappen when racing action for 2025 gets underway next weekend.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo is without a seat, with his racing future yet to be confirmed. There have, however, been constant rumors over a return.

Daniel Ricciardo has remained a part of the Red Bull family throughout a significant amount of his F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo was axed by VCARB midway through the 2024 F1 season

Christian Horner rejects Daniel Ricciardo question

Christian Horner has, of course, played a big role in Ricciardo's F1 career, particularly when he returned to the grid with their sister team following his McLaren axe.

With no plans confirmed for 2025, Horner has been hit with a bizarre driver lineup enquiry ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Speaking to F1 content creator Bella James ahead of the 2025 championship opener on March 16, Horner was asked to take part in a game of 'kiss, marry, kill?' with the lineup consisting of three Red Bull drivers both past and present in the form of Max Verstappen, Ricciardo, and the now retired Sebastian Vettel.

Whilst at first the F1 boss appeared to consider the lighthearted question in a clip shared to TikTok, he eventually made the call to evade James' question, instead responding: "I can't play games like that."

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were team-mates from 2016 until the end of 2018

