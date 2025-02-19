Red Bull F1 reveal Liam Lawson change in official driver update

Red Bull have revealed a big change regarding driver Liam Lawson ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Lawson is set to join Max Verstappen at the Milton Keynes-based outfit for 2025 having earned a promotion from sister team Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges

Whilst Lawson is not expected to beat Verstappen, Red Bull are looking to recover from their third-place finish in the constructors’ championship in 2024, and the pressure will therefore be on for him to consistently score strong points.

The second Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen has been a tough drive for some to maintain, with the likes of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon all making premature exits from the team for failing to match the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen is in the hunt for a fifth world title

Liam Lawson will race at Red Bull in 2025

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton ROASTS F1 75 Live presenter in historic clip

Liam Lawson gets new hairstyle

However, Red Bull may be joined by McLaren and Ferrari in the 2025 title fight, with the Woking-based outfit eager to not only hold onto their constructors' trophy, but also add another drivers' title to their name.

Alongside their 2025 car reveal, Red Bull have also unveiled their new team kit for the upcoming season, and have used their new driver to model their fresh look.

In a social media announcement, Lawson posed in his new team t-shirt whilst also displaying a change of his own, that did not go unacknowledged.

The post was cheekily captioned ‘New Hair, New Kit’, and showcased Lawson’s new hairstyle, in a year other F1 drivers are also trialing different looks.

Alpine’s driver lineup of Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan have opted for the shaved head combination in their 2025 team photos, a look that did not pass unremarked for the French driver during a red carpet appearance.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

Related