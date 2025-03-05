Christian Horner reveals verdict on SHOCK F1 engine proposal

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has backed a recent proposal made regarding engines in the sport.

Recently, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed his desire for F1 to go old school and return to v10 engines, with the sport currently using 1.6-liter, four-stroke, turbocharged V6 engines.

From 2026, the engine is set to become increasingly electric, with the electronic component set to rise from roughly 20% currently to 50%

The last time a V10 engine was used in an F1 car was during the 2006 season when Toro Rosso received special dispensation to run it after the 2006 regulations changes mandated the use of V8 power.

V10s engines are no longer used in F1

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has recently called for the re-introduction of V10 engines

Horner backs F1 engine idea

Whilst many would welcome back the iconic sound of V10 power, their re-introduction does not align with F1’s commitment to sustainability, with their large consumption of fuel leading to higher emissions, which contribute to climate change.

However, Ben Sulayem claims V10s can be brought back and run on sustainable fuel, but the reality of getting F1 teams behind the use of e-fuels is a separate issue as they remain expensive and are not as efficient as electric and hybrid models.

Following Sulayem’s comments about the controversial rule change, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed his position on the re-introduction of V10s and announced his backing of the FIA president’s plans.

“I think, inadvertently, we’ve ended up with a very, very expensive, very complex engine from 2026 onwards,” he told the media.

“I think the purist in me would love to go back to a V10 that was done responsibly with sustainable fuel, that reintroduced the sound of grand prix racing.

“It’s an interesting concept and one to certainly look for, for after this current set of regulations.”

