The first qualifying session of the year takes place on Saturday, March 15 at the Albert Park Circuit, but as a result of the dramatic time difference with the UK, qualifying is today in Melbourne!

The Australian Grand Prix is opening the season this weekend, with Lewis Hamilton's grand prix debut with Ferrari being the main event.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned as FIA issue Melbourne grid penalties

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

The 40-year-old seven-time champion has joined the Scuderia for 2025 and beyond, hoping to claim a record-breaking eighth title before his time in the sport is up.

However, it remains to be seen whether Hamilton has banished his qualifying woes from 2024 and whether Ferrari have provided both he and team-mate Charles Leclerc with a car capable of challenging for a world championship.

The answer to both of those questions may come on Saturday, with the first qualifying session of the year offering the first real test of where each team is in the season's pecking order.

Pre-season testing suggested that McLaren were the favourites to claim pole position at the season-opening Australian GP, but Leclerc and Ferrari looked strong during both practice sessions on Friday.

What time is qualifying on today?

The qualifying session in Australia kicks off today at 4pm local time (AEDT).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AEDT): 4pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 5am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 6am Saturday

United States (EST): 1am Saturday

United States (CST): 12am Saturday

United States (PST): 10pm Friday

Australia (AEDT): 4pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 1pm Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 3:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 11pm Friday

Japan (JST): 2pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 7am Saturday

Egypt (EET): 7am Saturday

China (CST): 1pm Saturday

India (IST): 10:30am Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 2am Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 1pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 8am Saturday

Turkiye (EEST): 8am Saturday



READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix session red flagged by BIZARRE issue

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 team announce major signing debut in official statement

Related