F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
The first qualifying session of the year takes place on Saturday, March 15 at the Albert Park Circuit, but as a result of the dramatic time difference with the UK, qualifying is today in Melbourne!
The Australian Grand Prix is opening the season this weekend, with Lewis Hamilton's grand prix debut with Ferrari being the main event.
The 40-year-old seven-time champion has joined the Scuderia for 2025 and beyond, hoping to claim a record-breaking eighth title before his time in the sport is up.
However, it remains to be seen whether Hamilton has banished his qualifying woes from 2024 and whether Ferrari have provided both he and team-mate Charles Leclerc with a car capable of challenging for a world championship.
The answer to both of those questions may come on Saturday, with the first qualifying session of the year offering the first real test of where each team is in the season's pecking order.
Pre-season testing suggested that McLaren were the favourites to claim pole position at the season-opening Australian GP, but Leclerc and Ferrari looked strong during both practice sessions on Friday.
What time is qualifying on today?
The qualifying session in Australia kicks off today at 4pm local time (AEDT).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (AEDT): 4pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 5am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 6am Saturday
United States (EST): 1am Saturday
United States (CST): 12am Saturday
United States (PST): 10pm Friday
Australia (AEDT): 4pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 1pm Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 3:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 11pm Friday
Japan (JST): 2pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 7am Saturday
Egypt (EET): 7am Saturday
China (CST): 1pm Saturday
India (IST): 10:30am Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 2am Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 1pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 8am Saturday
Turkiye (EEST): 8am Saturday
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
