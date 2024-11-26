2024 Qatar Grand Prix F1 weather forecast - latest today from Lusail

Formula 1 heads to the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, straight off the back off a thrilling championship decider in Las Vegas.

This year's race weekend in Qatar should provide some exciting on-track action, with fans able to look forward to an F1 sprint on Saturday on top of Sunday's grand prix.

With the drivers' championship now wrapped up after Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive title in Vegas, it is still very much all to play for in the constructors' championship.

Heading to Qatar, McLaren continues to lead the constructors' standings, but Ferrari and Red Bull will still hold hopes of a late charge. Ferrari are currently 24 points behind their papaya rivals, with Red Bull further back and trailing the constructors' leaders by 53 points at this stage.

With that said, after a chilly weekend in Las Vegas, how is the weather looking in Qatar?

McLaren remain the team to beat at the top of the constructors' standings

Qatar Grand Prix 2024 weather forecast

Friday, November 29: FP1 & Sprint Qualifying

Whilst cold temperatures caused havoc with tyre grip in Las Vegas this past weekend, that does not look to be an issue heading to Qatar.

With FP1 kicking off on Friday at 4:30 pm local time, temperatures in Lusail are expected to be around the 24 degrees Celsius mark.

That will drop slightly when sprint qualifying gets underway later in the evening at 8:30 pm, with temperatures then expected to be at approximately 19 degrees Celsius.

There is a 0-1% chance of rain throughout the sessions in Lusail.

Saturday, November 30: Sprint & Qualifying

For Saturday's sprint and grand prix qualifying, the situation is set to remain fairly similar.

The sprint is set to get underway at 5 pm local time and qualifying at 9 pm local time, with temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius forecast respectively.

Once again, the threat of rain is almost non-existent, with a 0-1% chance of precipitation.

Sunday, December 1: Race

Yet again on Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain in a very similar range.

That means that when the lights go out at 7 pm local time at the Lusail International Circuit, temperatures are predicted to be around the 21 degrees Celsius mark.

Not to repeat ourselves too much, but once again, the chances of rain are next to none, with just a 1% chance of precipitation during Sunday's grand prix.

Be sure to keep an eye on this article throughout the week and across the Qatar Grand Prix weekend as we keep the above updated.

