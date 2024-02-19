Verstappen delivers verdict on NEW F1 Sprint format

GPFans Staff



Max Verstappen has expressed his belief that the adjustments made to Formula 1's sprint format are 'more logical' ahead of the 2024 season.

The sprint format, introduced in 2021, underwent modifications for 2023. Notably, Saturday is now entirely dedicated to the sprint, featuring a sprint shootout to determine the afternoon grid. Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix was shifted to Friday.

Despite these changes, the car's setup becomes fixed under parc ferme regulations after Friday's sole practice session, posing potential challenges for drivers if errors occur or valuable track time is lost.

Max Verstappen hasn't always been a fan of the F1 Sprint races

Verstappen believes the new 2024 format is much better

For 2024, the format has been changed again, with Qualifying being moved back to Saturday afternoon, whilst the sprint shootout will now take place on Friday afternoon, followed by the sprint on Saturday morning.

Verstappen has openly been critical of the sprints in the past, calling for them to be scrapped during the 2023 season and expressing his desire to return to a regular weekend format.

Verstappen: I don't get more excited

Six sprints will be held in 2024, with China and Miami hosting one for the first time, whilst Austin, Qatar, Austria and Brazil retain their spots as sprint weekends.

“I think it’s a bit more logical, I would say, with how the format is formed,” told Verstappen at the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 car.

“I mean, for me I don’t get more excited by winning a Sprint or fighting for these kinds of races, but yeah, at least a bit more logical, I would say.”

“Yeah, I think that’s a bit better. Sometimes, you get stuck, and you know that your weekend is ruined, you can’t really change anything. So, for sure, it will help a bit.”

