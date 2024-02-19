Verstappen refuses to rule out Hamilton-style team switch

Max Verstappen has insisted that he has no current plans to leave Red Bull for any of their rivals, but would 'never say never' to a move in the future.

The Dutchman claimed his third world title last season in utterly dominant fashion, winning 19 of an available 22 races to blow away the rest of the field.

Verstappen has won the last three titles despite having one of the greatest drivers of all time, in the form of Lewis Hamilton, racing against him - with the Brit penning a deal to move to Ferrari in order to challenge once again in 2025.

The Brit seeks to cement his legacy in the sport by winning with the Maranello-based outfit, who are the most successful and iconic team in the sport's history.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Max Verstappen has won three world championships in a row

Verstappen to drive for Ferrari one day?

Verstappen and Hamilton were once arch rivals following the fantastic title battle of 2021, in which Verstappen came out on top, but 39-year-old Hamilton has now failed to win a race since that particular season.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has claimed 35 wins and three world championships since Hamilton last won a race, and that makes him very confident in the abilities of his current team.

“I don't want to sound disrespectful or whatever. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari, but I'm very happy where I am at the moment," he told media at Red Bull's 2024 season launch.

“I'm comfortable in the environment that I'm in, so for me, it's not something that I'm looking for, to change. But again, in my life also, I know from what I've experienced so far, I never say never with things. But for me now, it's not even in my head.

“But again, it's only Formula 1. I want to do more things than Formula 1 as well," he continued. “But if he's happy with that move, then he should go, I think it will look cool. And of course, I hope for them that it's going to be success. But you don't know at the moment."

